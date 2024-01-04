Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 19.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.