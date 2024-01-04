Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

