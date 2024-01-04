Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 100,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 19.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

