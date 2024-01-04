Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $21.07 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

