Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $284.60 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

