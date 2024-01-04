Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE EPD opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

