Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

