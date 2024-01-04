Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day moving average is $193.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

