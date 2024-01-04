Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 160,045 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,045 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,573,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 445,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,365,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 279,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.