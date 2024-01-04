Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

