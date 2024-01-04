Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after purchasing an additional 321,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

ADP stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

