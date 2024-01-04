Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

