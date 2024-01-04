GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.19.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.