GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $282.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

