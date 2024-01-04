GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,437 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 223.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $208,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. Equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

