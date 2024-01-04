GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,815 Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 596,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 251,285 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

