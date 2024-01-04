GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,815 Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 596,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 251,285 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
Cellebrite DI Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.