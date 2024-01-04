GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.58 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

