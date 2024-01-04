GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 74,496 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 97.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.