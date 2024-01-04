GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,450 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $1,024,862. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $169.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.