GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,294 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OGS. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $84.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

