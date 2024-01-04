GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN opened at $12.84 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $951.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial dropped their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

