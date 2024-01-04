GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIT opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.94 and a 52-week high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.