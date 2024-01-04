GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $234,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.7 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.