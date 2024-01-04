GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $249,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $376.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $384.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.30.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.18.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

