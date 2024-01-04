GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.0 %

TTEK stock opened at $163.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

