GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $222,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

