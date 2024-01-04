GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $233,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

ALE opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

