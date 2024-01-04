GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $239,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

