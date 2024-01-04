GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $240,000 in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 12.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

