GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $243,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

