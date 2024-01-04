GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

