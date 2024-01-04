GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $112,083,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

ACI opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

