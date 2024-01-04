GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

