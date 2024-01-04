GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Encore Wire by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after buying an additional 262,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 91,482 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.2 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $214.62 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.