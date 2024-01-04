GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $296.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.51. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

