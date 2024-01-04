GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 300 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.43 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

