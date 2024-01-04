GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,660. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.73.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

