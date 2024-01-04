GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,951,000 after acquiring an additional 202,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $186.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

