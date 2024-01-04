GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,059 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $210.52 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.89 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

