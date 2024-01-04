GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 215 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $219.04 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.96 and a 1 year high of $227.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.66 and a 200 day moving average of $199.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

