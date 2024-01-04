GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 667 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

