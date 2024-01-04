GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $217,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

