GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $223,000 Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 404,592 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. TheStreet raised Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Afya Price Performance

AFYA stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

