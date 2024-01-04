GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $225,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

