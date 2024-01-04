GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $255,000 Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 104.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 89,073 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Brady by 960.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 17.9% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $4,620,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BRC stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

