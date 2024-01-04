GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

NYSE:CAT opened at $284.40 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

