GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778 over the last 90 days. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

DLB stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.