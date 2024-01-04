GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $409.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.29 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.68 and its 200 day moving average is $375.45.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

