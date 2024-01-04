Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in PayPal by 22.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PayPal by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

