Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 159 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 41.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 138.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $663.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.